The operator of a mini excavator from Clark Companies of Delhi, New York, moves his machine behind home plate Wednesday as part of renovation work on Bodie Grim Field in Winchester's Jim Barnett Park. An agreement between Winchester and Shenandoah University will result in about $4.5 million in improvements to four ball fields in the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.