A car dealership finance manager has been charged with embezzling thousands of dollars, according to a press release from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.
Mohammad H. Panjshiri, 49, of Ashburn, was charged on Nov. 18 with felony embezzlement after allegedly stealing over $27,000 from BMW of Sterling, the release states.
LCSO was made aware of the case last month. The LCSO said Panjshiri has been released on a personal recognizance bond.
