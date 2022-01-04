05GARAGEFIRE

Firefighters extinguish a fire that destroyed a detached garage in the 1000 block of Triple J Road near Berryville on Tuesday afternoon. Capt. Gerry Boudreau of the John H. Enders Fire Company said the structure was fully involved when fire crews arrived. There were no injuries, but the structure was deemed a total loss, Boudreau said. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately determined.

 MICKEY POWELL/THE WINCHESTER STAR

