Fire marshal: Bird carrying cigarette may have caused fire

For the second time in four days, a small fire on the second floor at 35 W. Boscawen St. in Winchester had to be extinguished by firefighters. Firefighters responded at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday for the second fire. Fire Marshal Jeremy Luttrell said employees of the Coppertop Salon on the first floor of the two-floor building saw smoke and flames coming from the attic and called 911. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The first fire was reported at 9:45 a.m. Friday and is believed to have been caused by a lighted cigarette butt found in a bird nest. The area was inaccessible from the interior of the building, so careless smoking isn’t believed to be the cause. “It’s not unheard of that birds pick up lighted cigarettes. It’s very odd, but it’s the only explanation,” Luttrell said.

 EVAN GOODENOW/The Winchester Star

(1) comment

TheOneAndOnlyNuri
TheOneAndOnlyNuri

What is this town coming to where wayward delinquent avians smoking on rooftops are now causing fires?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.