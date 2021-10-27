Fire marshal: Bird carrying cigarette may have caused fire

For the second time in four days, a small fire on the second floor at 35 W. Boscawen St. in Winchester had to be extinguished by firefighters. Firefighters responded at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday for the second fire. Fire Marshal Jeremy Luttrell said employees of the Coppertop Salon on the first floor of the two-floor building saw smoke and flames coming from the attic and called 911. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The first fire was reported at 9:45 a.m. Friday and is believed to have been caused by a lighted cigarette butt found in a bird nest. The area was inaccessible from the interior of the building, so careless smoking isn’t believed to be the cause. “It’s not unheard of that birds pick up lighted cigarettes. It’s very odd, but it’s the only explanation,” Luttrell said.