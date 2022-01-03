WINCHESTER — Being able to come to First Night Winchester on Friday meant a semblance of normalcy for Colleen Demetro following a tough year.
The annual New Year's Eve celebration downtown attracted a smaller crowd than usual, likely because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic ramping up again. However, organizers purposely sold fewer wristbands to try and limit the crowd size. Wristbands were needed to enter indoor entertainment venues.
Demetro and her husband, Carl, wore face coverings as they stood along Cameron Street, waiting for the big, red apple nearby to descend at midnight — ushering in the new year — and the fireworks that followed.
"It's lovely just to be out and have something to do," Demetro said.
Demetro, who is fully vaccinated, said she's had the coronavirus and received monoclonal antibodies recover. Therefore, if anyone was well-suited to being in a crowd during the pandemic, she reckoned it was her.
A crowd estimate wasn't taken. First Night Executive Director Christine Germeyer said it was obvious, though, that the number of visitors "was a lot lighter than in previous years." Yet she was pleased with the attendance, she added.
Along with wristbands, face coverings were required to enter events. Everyone complied with the requirements willingly and seemed to make an effort to socially distance, Germeyer said.
Various forms of entertainment, including music and comedy, were featured throughout the evening.
"I love First Nights. I love the no alcohol, family-friendly events," said folk singer Carla Ulbrich, who performed at Christ Episcopal Church.
Last year's First Night mainly was a virtual event with performances held online. Ulbrich was one of the performers then. Friday was her first actual performance in Winchester.
But she's no stranger to the area. A self-described "South Carolina girl who somehow wound up in Jersey," Ulbrich said she's often stopped in Winchester during her travels back and forth. Winchester is roughly the halfway point between those states, so it's a good place to stop when traveling along Interstate 81, she added.
Comedian Moody McCarthy, originally from Syracuse, New York, made his first appearance at First Night. He had visited Winchester once before to perform at the Bright Box Theater downtown.
He was happy to be performing in front of a live audience again.
"I've been doing so many Zoom comedy shows," McCarthy told his audience in Christ Episcopal's social hall. "I'm just glad you're not muting me!"
As an electronic clock ticked away the seconds until midnight, those in the crowd at the intersection of Cameron and Boscawen streets strutted their stuff during a dance party sponsored by radio station Kiss 98.3 (WKSI-FM). Barry Lee, a popular announcer at another area station who retired last year, was the emcee. He now is doing daily podcasts from home.
Having recently moved to the area from Loudoun County, Demetro and her husband attended First Night Winchester for the first time.
"It's pretty well put together," she said.
Her husband emphasized that he enjoyed the live music.
Despite health and safety measures having to be taken while the pandemic persists, Germeyer said "it was a nice, fun evening."
