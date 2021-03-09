ABOVE: Brandon Fontaine, 18, of Stephens City, takes advantage of a sunny day at Sherando Park by getting in some fitness exercises that included chin-ups in the outdoor fitness gym. LEFT: Bryce Fontaine, 12, of Stephens City, does his sit-ups in the outdoor fitness gym in Sherando Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.