Employees with Berryville Public Works dig up a portion of North Church Street between Main and Academy streets Wednesday to repair a 4-inch water main break. Residents are advised that after water is restored, customers may notice air in water pipes or cloudy water coming from their faucets. If either happens, officials advise running the cold water tap until the air dissipates and/or the water clears.
