Flag collection

Margie Sheppard lives in one of the 49 cottages in the Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury retirement community and Tuesday found her collecting the American flags placed on mailboxes in the neighborhood to celebrate the Memorial Day and Independence Day holidays. The flags will be used again next year.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.