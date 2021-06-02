Flowers for a visitor

While traveling from her home in Sarasota, Florida, to visit a new grandchild in New Jersey, Patty Rohrer stopped for a visit at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester Tuesday, where she toured the museum and Glen Burnie Gardens and stopped to admire the coreopsis in full bloom.
The wildflower plantings there are gorgeous, too.
