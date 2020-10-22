Clarke County’s oldest resident, 109-year-old Viola Roberts Lampkin Brown, cast her 2020 election ballot on Wednesday at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center. She was driven there by her daughter Vonceil Hill and granddaughter Charceil Davis. Deputy Registrar Sharon Caldwell met them at the curbside voting station with all appropriate documents and an official ballot for Brown, which was then immediately scanned into the voting machine. William Taft was president when Brown was born in 1911. She has voted in every election since the Voting Rights Act passed in 1965.
