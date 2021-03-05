Knights of Columbus member Steve Cantu of Winchester adds ground beef to the 70 boxes of food parishioners will pick up at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester. Catholic Charities delivers a truck load of food on the first Wednesday of each month. Some 70 boxes go to parishioners and their families, with the rest of the food being transported to the Knights’ Hall on Cameron Street for use in the Father Krempa Soup Kitchen. Food that the Knights are unable to use or to store is then donated to other organizations such as CCAP, the Winchester Rescue Mission, or other churches who operate their own food pantries. Helping Cantu at left is Jeff Smith, who also is seen at right.
Another fine example of religious organizations stepping in where the government is incapable.
