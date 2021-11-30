Jeanine Arnett, former chief of staff for Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Phyllis Randall (D-At Large), and her husband, Diallo Arnett were sentenced on Tuesday to more than a year a jail each after pleading guilty to bank fraud in the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, according to court records.
The two faced up to 30 years in jail.
Jeanine Arnett, 44, who served as the executive director of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. prior to joining the chairwoman’s office, pleaded guilty to bank fraud on April 20 and was sentenced to 16 months of incarceration.
Her husband Diallo Arnett, 47, was sentenced to one year and a day after pleading guilty on April 28.
Kevin J. McCants, attorney representing Jeanine Arnett, said his client became the income producer in 2014 after her husband Diallo Arnett was diagnosed with a debilitating disease infecting his kidney and he began regular dialysis, according to his sentencing memo.
Jeanine Arnett was employed as the executive director of the sorority, a 501©(7) organization located in the District of Columbia prior to joining the chairwoman’s office in 2020, according to the attorney’s office.
The couple admitted that between approximately Oct. 3, 2017 and Sept. 15, 2019, Jeanine Arnett misappropriated more than $150,000 from Delta Sigma Thetas’s bank accounts through, among other things, ACH money transfers and credit card transactions, the attorney’s office stated. This included unauthorized and fraudulent charges for personal items and expenses at, among other places, Amazon, Avis Rent a Car, Century Twenty-One, Coach, GEICO, and T-Mobile.
Additionally, the U.S. Attorney’s office said the Arnetts used the Square Cash App to make nine transactions to transfer $14,162.50 to their account.
The Arnetts planned to just make a few small purchases, and to pay back the charges over time, McCants memo stated.
Nearly all the purchases, particularly the PayPal transactions, which were converted to cash, were conducted solely by Diallo Arnett from a home computer, the memo states. His wife learned about the illegal transactions from her husband after-the-fact, and she says the illegal charges lead to “a lot of arguments and turmoil in her household.”
McCants said his client could have done more to stop her husband, but said she loves him and went along with the crime spree inasmuch as both of their intent was to refinance their home and repay the sorority in full.
Jeanine Arnett was fired from her job with Loudoun County Government in April.
Upon their release, they will be on supervised release for five years and pay restitution in the amount of $228,357.49 each.
The Arnetts were permitted to self-surrender rather than be taken into custody at sentencing, but will be allowed to report to their assigned prison at a later date.
