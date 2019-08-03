HARRISONBURG — Jennifer Bell was named the new Harrisonburg tourism manager Thursday afternoon.
Bell joined Harrisonburg City on July 29 after formerly serving as the city of Winchester Downtown Manager for six and a half years.
“I’ve only been here a week, but I am excited to be a part of the growth taking place in the city,” Bell said in an interview Thursday afternoon. “I love the city. There’s a real dynamic growth happening from new hotels to new attractions — there’s an upsurge that offers so much for growth here.”
Bell’s responsibilities as the city’s tourism manager will include overseeing the Harrisonburg Tourism and Visitor Services, which includes managing the Hardesty-Higgins Visitor Center. She will also focus on developing strong partnerships with area businesses and regional partners, recruiting conferences and meetings and assisting in the advocacy of the tourism industry, according to a city press release.
She comes to the area with her husband, Daryl, and her two children, 9-year-old MacKenna and 12-year-old Jedidiah.
“We are all so excited to have moved here to the Valley — we love the outdoors and all the Valley has to offer,” Bell said. “I’m really excited to experience Harrisonburg and everything around it.”
Graduating from Lafayette College in Easton, Penn., with a degree in history, Bell has worked in economic development, tourism and community development for the last 12 years.
She led the promotion and revitalization of Old Town Winchester, which resulted in a net gain of 44 new businesses, $12 million in private investment, an $8 million increase in spending yearly at downtown restaurants and gains in parking revenue and the doubling of meals tax collected, the release said.
However, her job in Winchester was eliminated during a departmental reorganization as of July 1.
Prior to Winchester, Bell worked in Salem, Penn., as the executive director of the Main Street Program for six years.
The Main Street Program is a nonprofit organization that focuses on revitalizing community downtown areas and commercial districts, according to its website.
Through the Main Street Program, Bell worked with Andrea Dono, executive directive of Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance.
Bell said one of her focuses in the city will revolve around increasing brand awareness.
“There’s still a lot of people unaware about Harrisonburg and what it has to offer — partially because so much has been changing,” Bell said.
She said for an example, many people are still discovering they can hold a conference at Hotel Madison and also be able to experience the downtown life.
“I think I can help people discover the many aspects the city has to offer and get a greater increase in tourism,” she said. “Tourism, as an economic driver, is a strength because it can bring additional tax dollars from the people who visit instead of just relying on the residents.”
Brian Shull, Harrisonburg’s economic development director, said in the press release that tourism is a vital piece of economic development strategy and Bell brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership skills to the city.
“The Shenandoah Valley is a power tourism magnet, and Harrisonburg wants to continue to be our visitors’ home base as they explore all the beauty and experiences that the Valley has to offer,” he said. “I am so excited to have her hit the ground running as Harrisonburg’s tourism manager.”
Bell’s office will be located in the Hardesty-Higgins Center at 212 S. Main St, which also hosts a Civil War Orientation Center and the Valley Turnpike Museum.
“With me being a history major, it’s clear I love historic sites and want to promote the history here in the city,” Bell said.
