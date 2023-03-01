Charolette Eriksson knows the pain of losing a loved one to suicide.
On Sept. 21, 2021, her son, Robert “Robbie” Eriksson, took his life while a student at the University of Virginia. He was 20 years old.
His family and friends were devastated.
“It was definitely not something we were prepared for,” his mother said in a recent interview.
She described Robbie, who graduated from Frederick County’s Sherando High School in 2019, as an excellent student who was well-loved by all who knew him.
“He was such a fantastic person,” she said.
In the difficult days, weeks and months that have followed his death, Eriksson has worked to move forward from the heartbreaking loss. It hasn’t been easy, but she has learned through counseling that it’s “really important to honor your lost loved one,” she said.
She embraced the idea of creating something positive in Robbie’s memory.
“I don’t want to forget my son,” she said. “He was a remarkable person.”
Others embraced the idea as well, which resulted in the establishment of the Robert Anthony Eriksson Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization.
On March 9, the foundation will hold its inaugural fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. at The George Washington Hotel in downtown Winchester. Proceeds will go to the Robert Anthony Eriksson Scholarship Fund, which will benefit students at Sherando High School, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Virginia Chapter.
“Join us as we honor the memory of Robert “Robbie” Eriksson,” states information about the event. “His loss left a hole in our heart. It also left us with an urgent call to action.”
The fundraiser will emphasize the importance of mental health and suicide prevention, with guest speakers that include Winter Brooks, chairman of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Virginia Chapter. Music will be provided by Robbie Limon. There will be a silent auction as well.
Carter Disque, Robbie’s best friend, is president of the foundation.
“This is a very important thing for me personally,” said Disque, who is a student at Christopher Newport University. “I don’t want people to forget about him and his life.”
He said Robbie was “very funny, very, very smart, and could tell a joke that would make the whole room laugh no matter who was in it.” He was also “very nice, very caring, very genuine.”
Disque wants the foundation to help others who might be struggling with their mental health.
“That’s the goal,” he said.
Robbie wasn’t alone in his struggle. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people age 15 to 24 in the U.S.
His mother hopes the foundation gives a voice to those who are struggling and continues the ongoing conversation about the importance of mental health.
“I just hope we can make a difference,” she said.
Robbie, who was studying economics, was awarded his degree posthumously at the University of Virginia. His mother was there to accept it.
She said if she could talk to her son, she would tell him this: “I would tell him that he was wrong, that the world’s not a better place without him.”
That’s a message she would share with anyone contemplating suicide.
“We need you here,” she said. “This world needs you.”
To attend the foundation’s inaugural fundraiser or to support its efforts, go to https://www.eventcreate.com/e/rae. Donations also may be sent to 111 Ayrshire Court, Stephens City, VA 22655. Make checks payable to the Robert Anthony Eriksson Foundation.
For more information, call 540-931-8634 or email Rae0808@gmail.com.
If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, contact Winchester-based Concern Hotline at 540-667-0145 or 988, which is the national suicide and crisis lifeline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.