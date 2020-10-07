WINCHESTER — In the late 1980s, a survey of the community's needs determined that an adult daycare center likely wouldn’t work in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
The licensing regulations were many. The day-to-day expenses high.
Yet a group of visionaries knew that families with loved ones suffering from dementia or other illnesses needed a place they could leave their relatives while they went to work, ran errands or got some much-needed rest.
Despite the hurdles — and the pessimistic prediction — the Adult Care Center of the Northern Shenandoah Valley opened for one afternoon a week in 1993 at First Christian Church.
“It was so novel that someone could take care of your loved ones,” said Jane Bauknecht, who has been the director of the Adult Care Center since shortly after it opened. “It took years to let people know the ACC was there for them."
In the 25 years since it opened, the Adult Care Center has taken care of about 500 clients. The center is open five days a week at 411 N. Cameron St. and is licensed for up to 35 clients a day. A paid staff of eight, including an activities director and two registered nurses, provides medical care and social interaction for the clients who come from all over the Northern Shenandoah Valley. The closest adult care centers are in Harrisonburg and Loudoun County.
Many credit Bauknecht with the success of the Adult Care Center.
"She is the only director the center has ever had. She is the center. She's taken it from the ground up," said Thomas Turner, president of the board of directors. "The center exists, really, because of her, and it reflects her personality, her love, her kindness."
Three years ago, Bauknecht told the board she wanted to retire in 2020 when she turned 62. Friday is her last day.
"I know it's bittersweet for her; she's put herself into the place," said Thomas, a Shenandoah University professor who has served on the board for 11 years. "But she deserves to take a rest."
Bauknecht came to the area from Wisconsin with her husband, John, in 1987.
She worked as the activities director at Rose Hill Nursing Home and then at the Clarke County Senior Center. It was at the Clarke center that Bauknecht realized some seniors needed to spend the day in a place with more hands-on care. They needed medicine and incontinent care. They needed someone to make sure they didn't wander off. She worked with a team of like-minded community members eager to offer an adult daycare center.
“Certainly, I have been one little spoke in the wheel in a lot of turning over the years,” Bauknecht said. "I’m such a believer in the mission."
Shortly after the Adult Care Center opened, it moved to Braddock Street United Methodist Church, where it stayed for 18 years. “We started with one room and by the time we left we were up to three rooms," Bauknecht said.
Braddock Street UMC didn't charge rent for the first 15 years, and for the last three years the fee was nominal. Not having a rent or mortgage payment for all those years allowed the Adult Care Center to start an endowment that will help it to grow, Bauknecht said.
In March of 2012, the Adult Care Center moved to more spacious quarters near the Our Health complex on Cameron Street. The center has several rooms for clients to paint, sing and play games. A hot lunch and two snacks are served daily.
Clients, or their families, pay monthly fees. To keep the fees reasonable, fundraising and grants must make up the difference. The government's Paycheck Protection Program and $10,000 in donations helped out when the Adult Care Center had to close for several months for the pandemic.
Operating a successful Adult Care Center requires establishing a trust with family members, Bauknecht said. Sometimes family members feel guilty about dropping off their parent, sibling or spouse. They shouldn't, Bauknecht said. The clients at the center benefit from getting out of the house, having a routine and interacting with others.
As the leader of the Adult Care Center, Bauknecht said she's pleased she was able to foster a team spirit among the staff, who often greet each other in the morning with hugs.
“Everyone comes in in the morning and they’re glad to see each other,” she said. “You can’t do better than that. While I can’t take the credit for that, I think a director sets a tone.”
But every place and program can benefit from a new vision, she said. Her husband has been retired for a couple years, and she'd like to spend more time with him.
“I’m very proud of where I got us,” she said. “And I’m grateful that I’m leaving a job that I still love, and that I’m still young enough to enjoy my retirement.”
