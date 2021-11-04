Vote 2021

Frederick County School Board candidate for the Shawnee District Miles Adkins and his wife, Christina, and their yellow Lab, Bella, greeted voters in the Carpers Valley Precinct at Senseny Road School Tuesday. Adkins won his race, according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

