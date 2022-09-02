WINCHESTER — It's tough to change the mind of a retailer that doesn't want to open a store somewhere.
That's what the Frederick County Economic Development Authority (EDA) has realized while trying to persuade supermarkets to come to the county, spurred by residents' desire to have more grocery store options.
Yet there's potential. Chains generally aren't ruling out the possibility of eventually locating here, EDA Executive Director Patrick Barker said on Thursday.
For more than a year, the EDA has been reaching out to supermarkets. The organization has focused its efforts on 12 chains: Aldi (which already has a store at Kernstown Commons), Amazon Fresh, Harris Teeter, Kroger, MOM's Organic Market, Publix, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe's, Wegmans, Weis Markets and Whole Foods Market.
All of those chains operate either elsewhere in the Shenandoah Valley or the Washington, D.C., region.
The EDA hasn't heard back from three of the companies. Among the other nine, two haven't been open to discussions with officials, and "one has said they're not interested" at all in coming to the county, Barker said.
With the remaining six, though, "conversations we've had with them have been positive," he said.
Three are classified as having "moderate" interest in the area. Barker said that means they're actively looking for locations within a large geographic area that includes Frederick County.
The other three are considered "long-term" prospects.
"They're not saying they're never going to come here," Barker said. However, they're focused on entering other areas first, he said.
He declined to elaborate on talks with specific companies.
"Retail is a finicky situation," Barker said. Different chains take different factors into account when considering places to locate.
Logistics play a large role in decisions. According to Barker, a chain with stores in the Richmond area, yet none between there and Winchester, may focus on opening stores immediately northwest of the capital city. Then, after those stores are open, Winchester/Frederick County may come into view as the chain pushes to enter retail markets further to the northwest.
A chain might determine it's too costly for its store delivery trucks to travel the 136 miles between Richmond and Winchester when the retailer has no other stores along that route, Barker indicated.
Other factors include competition with other chains, population figures and how much new development is occurring in a community.
Some chains want to locate where they perceive being able to attract the most customers from a wide area. Others "go where a significant amount of new homes is planned," said Barker. They're not necessarily interested in stealing customers from other chains, but instead are focused on attracting as many as they can from neighborhoods where they have stores.
Household income levels are another factor that Barker mentioned. Retailers selling pricier products want to be in places where people can afford those items.
In terms of siting decisions, "most grocery stores are driven by developers," Barker said. Companies don't want to incur construction expenses — they prefer for developers to construct buildings, then lease those buildings to them, he said.
"There's a finite amount of things we can do" to try and attract more grocery stores, Barker said.
"We're keeping in regular communication" with those who've responded to the EDA's inquiries, he said, "to keep Frederick County known to them as they re-examine their strategic plans."
In those communications, he added, "we keep them apprised" of what's happening with development locally, hoping the community someday will be a place where they want to locate.
