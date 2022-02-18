WINCHESTER — The Frederick County School Board on Tuesday night discussed creating a “code of conduct” detailing how board members should conduct themselves to best represent the school division.
Board member Bradley Comstock sent a proposed code to other board members for review during the Feb. 1 board meeting. At that meeting, board members Miles Adkins and Linda Martin were criticized for some of their social media posts by parents and board member Brian Hester.
Comstock clarified that the code is not intended to come across as a set of rules or a way of imposing restrictions or control on anyone.
“This is simply a gesture meant as a reminder to the standard that we as a board should be holding ourselves,” Comstock said. “We all have different skill sets, we all have different backgrounds. And I value the opinions and thoughts of these other board members. But if we can’t respectfully share and communicate with one another, then how effective can we be as a board?”
The proposed code says board members will:
Have integrity in all matters and support the full development of all children and the welfare of the community, commonwealth and nation.
Come to board meetings informed concerning the issues under consideration.
Make policy decisions based on the available facts and appropriate public input.
Delegate authority for the administration of the schools to the superintendent, and establish a process for accountability of administrators.
Encourage individual board member expression of opinion and establish an open, two-way communication process with all segments of the community.
Communicate, in accordance with board policies, public reaction and opinion regarding board policies and school programs to the full board and superintendent.
Bring about desired changes through legal and ethical procedures, upholding and enforcing all laws, state regulations, and court orders pertaining to schools.
Refrain from using the board position for personal gain and avoid any conflict of interest.
Respect the confidentiality of privileged information and make no individual decisions or commitments that might compromise the board or administration.
Be informed about current educational issues through individual study and participation in appropriate programs
Always remember that the foremost concern of the board is to improve and enhance the teaching and learning experience for all students in the public schools of Virginia.
There has been growing tension among board members in recent months.
“I do think we need a little bit more harmony up here,” Adkins said.
But he said he wouldn’t support the code as presented. He objected to the fourth item, which he interpreted as the board delegating responsibility to Superintendent David Sovine.
“That’s a hard pill to swallow right now,” Adkins said.
Chairman Brandon Monk also suggested eliminating the fourth item “for a sense of unity and community” and because he felt it was more of a policy matter that didn’t seem “germane” to a code of conduct.
“This really is just a commitment to each other,” Monk said. “And that we will hold ourselves to a standard in which our students can be proud of, you know, ultimately, we are accountable to the voters and our constituents.”
However, board member Michael Lake said he would like to keep the fourth item, saying that the board does delegate authority to the superintendent to run the school division.
“The crux of the superintendent’s job is that he administers the school division, all the schools, all the principals, everybody in that school division is his employees,” Lake said. “He is our one employee, and he is answerable to us, but we don’t go marching into a school and tell our principal what to do. They work for him.”
Comstock added that the fourth item says nothing about “delegating responsibility.” And while the item does establish that the superintendent is the school administrator, he noted the board still has oversight over the superintendent.
Board member Ellen White suggested three additional items be added to the code. Her suggestions were:
I will respect others and their views, recognizing the value of individual differences.
I will not engage in aggressive, bullying, or intimidating behavior or encourage others to engage in aggressive, bullying or intimidating behavior.
I will not engage in discriminatory or harassing behavior.
“I want us all to get along and improve the divisiveness in our community,” White said. “And I think that starts with modeling that ourselves.”
Adkins still had some reservations and said he would like to table the matter.
“To me, I’m still on the fence about the whole code of conduct thing,” Adkins said. “One, it doesn’t reference anything about the Constitution of the United States of America or the Commonwealth of Virginia, which we all took oaths of office to. There’s nothing in there about that at all. It doesn’t say anything about section 240, where we respect parents’ rights.”
Ultimately, Monk decided to table the vote on the code until the next board meeting.
