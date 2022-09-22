Frederick Water on Tuesday approved replacing 2,500 feet of pipe along Welltown Pike following four breaks in the main line that have occurred since June, briefly interrupting water access in a specified area north of Winchester.
Repairing the 40-year-old pipe with each break has become costly. According to Frederick Water Executive Director Eric R. Lawrence, sharp rocks in the region’s rocky terrain were hitting the main line, causing the PVC pipe to fracture.
The Welltown Pike Water Main Replacement Project, which was approved unanimously by Frederick Water’s five-member board, will take place at the intersection of Va. 37 and Interstate 81, near the Denny’s. The four breaks that have occurred since June impacted about 10 commercial businesses in the Welltown Pike area, including a 90-room hotel and a major manufacturer, a known high-volume user.
“I think we’re impacting customers. And the longer we wait, the more breaks we’ll have. We want to start the procurement process and bring this to the street for bids,” Lawrence said.
Some of the breaks occurred late at the night and brought Frederick Water maintenance crews to the roadside at 2 a.m., in one case, for repairs that restored water access for those connected.
Enough dollars were spent fixing the four breaks this summer to warrant replacing the water main.
Frederick Water will utilize the existing trench in overhauling the 2,500 feet of 12-inch water line, but that trench will be deepened and will receive additional bedding for what will be the newly-introduced ductile iron. Pipes of that cast-iron material are hardier, stronger and more modern.
The use of the existing trench will help Frederick Water avoid digging a new one. Preliminary contractors assessed the trench and deemed it sound structurally.
Still in the early planning stages, Frederick Water does not yet have an estimated cost for the project.
Lawrence confirmed Frederick Water intends to replace the pipe in its entirety, while not disrupting water access for any of its customers.
In the past, cracks in the main water line halted traffic at busy intersections. But traffic will not be impacted during the replacement project. It could be 18 to 20 months before the project is complete, Lawrence said.
Frederick Water brought the replacement proposal before its board in the early planning stages because of delays officials anticipate in material acquisition.
Pandemic-made supply chain snarls caused by gaps in the labor force and numerous other factors have pushed back construction completion dates across the U.S.
Frederick Water provides water and sewer service to more than 17,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers. It was established by the Frederick County Board of Supervisors in 1967 and is a Virginia corporation existing under the provisions of the Virginia Water and Waste Authorities Act.
