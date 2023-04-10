Warren County Fire and Rescue personnel delivered a baby girl last week after responding to a call around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, said Assistant Chief Gerry Maiatico. The 23-year-old mother and her daughter were transported to Winchester Medical Center for further treatment, he said.
“We got a call for a female in labor and, when EMS arrived on the scene, the baby was crowning upon arrival. They initiated labor and delivery protocol and delivered the baby in the home,” Maiatico said. “Everybody was okay.”
Emergency medical crews from Front Royal and Rivermont fire stations responded to the call. The woman was 35 weeks pregnant with her third child, Maiatico said.
“It is a rarity for us on staff to deliver a baby in the field,” he said, noting that the birth was the first attended by all crew members on the call.
