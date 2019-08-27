3 - number of Handley players returning who scored a touchdown last season.
6 - number of years since Handley's last winning season.
12 - number of interceptions by the Judges defense last season.
15 - number of sacks by freshman Stephen Daley. The rest of the team combined for 14.5.
19.8 - number of points scored per game.
21.8 - number of points allowed per game.
32 - number of combined rushing yards gained by Handley players other than Malachi Imoh last season.
