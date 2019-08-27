Record: 5-5 (1-5 Northwestern District)
Passing leader: Jacob Parker (120 for 207, 1764 yards, 15 touchdowns, 12 interceptions)
Rushing leader: Malachi Imoh (162 for 885 yards, 8 touchdowns)
Receiving leader: Kevin Curry (60 for 1,067 yards, 13 touchdowns)
Total tackles: Quinton Newman (82)
Sacks: Stephen Daley (15)
Interceptions: Kevin Curry (4)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.