3 - number of James Wood running backs to gain more than 550 yards last season with William Crowder (711), Jackson Turner (607) and Sam Adkins (556) going over that total.
4- number of times James Wood's defense held an opponent to 14 points in a game.
5 - number of players returning who had at least one sack last season.
10 - number of forced fumbles and also the number of interceptions recorded by the Colonels last season.
13 - number of different players who caught at least one pass last season.
22.8 - average number of points scored per game.
32.7 - average number of points allowed per game.
