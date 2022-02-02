A GoFundMe has been set up to help a Frederick County woman who was rescued from her burning townhouse early Sunday morning.
Frances Jeanette Duran Morales, 40, remains hospitalized at the University of Maryland Medical Center's R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, but her condition is improving, her former fiancé Mario Oquendo said on Wednesday.
Duran Morales "lost everything she had" in the fire, according to the GoFundMe, including her most-prized possession, her 12-year-old Chihuahua named Jacob.
Next door neighbor Debbie Meilinger said on Monday that Duran Morales was devoted to Jacob. She dressed him in outfits when she took him for walks and set up an in-house camera that allowed her to FaceTime with Jacob when she was away.
"That dog was her life," Meilinger said.
Duran Morales works as a full-time dental assistant in Front Royal and part-time on weekends as a server at TGI Fridays.
Although fire officials said the townhouse did not having a working smoke detector, Oquendo maintains that it did.
The fire, which reportedly broke out in the kitchen, remains under investigation.
The GoFundMe is to help pay Duran Morales' bills, provide clothing and necessities when she is released from the hospital, and help start rebuilding her life.
The link can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-frances-rebuild-her-life-after-house-fire?member=17095963&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer.
