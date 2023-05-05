BOYCE — After being held the past two years at the Clarke County Fairgrounds, the popular Mother's Day weekend Garden Fair is returning to Blandy Experimental Farm at the State Arboretum of Virginia.
The plant sale will be May 13-14 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets are $10 per carload (plus any associated frees) if purchased in advance at blandygardenfair.eventbrite.com or $15 at the gate. Admission includes parking.
This marks the 33rd year for the Garden Fair, which was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions and held the next two years at the fairgrounds in Berryville.
"What started out as a small plant sale has grown to include more than 40 vendors with plants, trees, fruiting shrubs and garden-related art and accessories," according to a media release. "Throughout the weekend, local musicians will be performing, and food will be available for purchase from several local food trucks."
Plant sales and event proceeds support Blandy’s educational programs and events for all ages.
Tickets also are on sale for Preview Night, a members-only event on May 12 from 5-7:30 p.m. Members of the Foundation for the State Arboretum (FOSA) are invited to enjoy the first pick of the plants from vendors. Tickets to the event and memberships are available on Blandy’s website at blandy.virginia.edu.
Blandy staff and volunteers will again be checking plants and cars for spotted lanternfly to avoid the transfer of the invasive pest, the release states.
Wagons will be available for shoppers to borrow during the Garden Fair, but people are encouraged to bring their own.
Garden Fair is held rain or shine.
Blandy is located at 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce. For more information, call 540.837-1758.
