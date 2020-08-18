Just as COVID-19 has forced an introspective look at how Virginians go about their daily lives, it has given some politicians reasons to look at how the state operates in an emergency.
House Del. Tony Wilt, R-Harrisonburg, filed a constitutional amendment for legislators to consider this week during their special session that begins today. While delegates will spend the most time on addressing issues related to public safety and the effects COVID-19 has had on the state budget, Wilt wants legislators to also consider the role they have as the legislative check on the executive branch of the government.
Wilt’s amendment would insert a sunset clause on certain states of emergency issued by the governor. As it stands, governors can issue states of emergency that extend indefinitely — a potential issue Wilt said came to his attention as Gov. Ralph Northam extended an initial order set to expire on June 10 to an unspecified future date.
Wilt said he doesn’t question whether the governor can or should be able to issue a state of emergency — it's a constitutional fact, he said, which is why he is proposing a constitutional amendment — but he does want legislators to consider whether open-ended orders are the best policy to adopt.
“These executive orders carry the weight of the law,” Wilt said. “I’m willing to go along with it [but] when it goes this long I feel that legislators who make the law should have some input into how long things will continue on.”
The amendment is tailored to curb emergency orders like the one Virginia is operating under now but would not have any effect on the current state of affairs, Wilt said.
Because he is proposing a constitutional amendment, the process is a long and arduous one that — if accepted by the General Assembly and by voters next year — would not affect the states of emergency related to COVID-19 unless the state is still facing the pandemic more than a year down the road.
In practice, the amendment will not prevent governors from issuing states of emergency but will put a deadline of it existing for 45 days before the governor must ask legislators to form a special session to discuss extending the order.
The amendment also only places the 45-day restriction on emergency orders that “restricts, limits, or prohibits otherwise lawful action by a private business, nonprofit entity, or individual[s],” giving legislators a more narrow scope of orders they have a say in.
Wilt stressed that the purpose behind his amendment is to give legislators the power to reassert themselves as the branch of government most directly representative of voters.
“We as legislators … we represent the whole state,” Wilt said. “So does the governor … but we are a step below. Closer to the people.”
“While the governor was elected, so were we,” he continued. “I think it's a good safeguard and a better way to have all the voices of the citizens to be heard.”
