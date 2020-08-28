Getting flushed

City of Winchester maintenance technician Sam Wilson controls a water valve on Sheridan Avenue Wednesday as a fire hydrant is flushed during the city’s annual testing and flushing of its 1,200 fire hydrants as part of a maintenance program, which helps make sure the fire hydrants are fully operational in the event of a fire. Rather than allow the hydrant to shoot water across the street during testing, a hose from the hydrant is attached to a device mounted on the back of a truck to control the flow. The flushing and testing program will continue through October.