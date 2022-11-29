Getting ready for Santa

Rob O'Malley, assistant facilities manager for the City of Winchester, covers a giant candy light switch that Santa Claus was slated to flip to illuminate the city's Christmas tree at the end of Monday night's Christmas Parade. Photos of the parade will be in Wednesday's edition.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

