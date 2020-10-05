Getting spruced up

Bill Christian of Frederick County climbs a ladder to apply green paint to trim at Salem Regular Baptist Church on Salem Church Road in Clarke County on Friday. Parishioners are sprucing up the church in preparation for the congregation’s 217th anniversary celebration on Oct 11. The all-day event begins with a 9:45 a.m. service. There also will be food and bluegrass gospel music. The public is invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.