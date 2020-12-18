Katie Loxton tassel keychain, $18, Lantz’s Pharmacy. Vintage cocktails 2021 desk calendar, $12.95, Bluebells. Cardamom and coffee scented candle, $20, Bluebells. “Wine Simple” by Aldo Sohm, $32.50, Winchester Book Gallery. Marble serving platters, $12.95 each, Lantz’s Pharmacy.
Greetings from Winchester kitchen towel, $9, Bluebells. Touchscreen gloves, $24, Kimberly’s. “Give Me Liberty and Give Me a Drink!” $16.99, Winchester Book Gallery. CBD Gummies, $60, Your CBD Store Winchester. Beer Yoga party game, $13.50, Kimberly’s. Beard Balm, $15.99, McKee’s.
