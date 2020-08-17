Finding large blinds to shade the side porch on her home built in 1859 too expensive, Frederick County resident Penny Seipel decided to plant a few morning glory seeds two years ago to see what would happen. They took off and grew to the second story of the porch. Now, Seipel has the shade she was looking for, as she enjoys sitting on the porch. She and her husband have lived in their Morgan Mill Road home for 49 years.
