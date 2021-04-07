ABOVE: Now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, Cary Kimble of Winchester has his first in-person visit with his granddaughters from Richmond in months as the trio fly a kite in Jim Barnett Park on Monday. At left are Olivia Kimble, 8, and Charlotte Kimble, 3. RIGHT: Olivia, of Richmond, launches a kite with her grandfather at the end of the string.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.