Golf weather

John Lewis of Winchester has been playing golf for 50 years and on days when it is sunny, and the temperature is 40 degrees or above, he can be found on the golf course. The sunny skies and 50-degree temperatures Thursday had him at a busy Rock Harbor Golf Course warming up for an afternoon round.
