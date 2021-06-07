Handley High School senior Mary McKay soars in front of the school Friday as she practices for the outdoor track regional championship meet to be held Wednesday at Fauquier High School in Warrenton. In March, McKay won a state championship at the Class 4 indoor track & field meet at Liberty University in Lynchburg with a mark of 11 feet, 6 inches.
