Judges getting
in shape ABOVE: Handley head football coach Dan Jones watches kicker Adam Pollak participate in conditioning and agility drills Thursday morning at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium. The Judges started their out-of-season practice sessions on June 29. Five groups of 10 players each have been meeting three days per week for workouts. The first day of official football practice is slated for July 30. The Virginia High School League Executive Committee will meet on July 15 to discuss the future of fall sports. LEFT: Handley rising freshman Christian Metzger participates in conditioning and agility drills for football at James R. Wilkins Stadium on Thursday.
