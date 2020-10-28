Handley Library work

Well’s Roofing employee Glen Baker moves his aerial lift closer to the roof of the Handley Library in Winchester Tuesday morning, where roof repairs are underway. Lantz Construction Winchester is the general contractor on the repair/renovation project.
