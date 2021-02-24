Handley tree work

Jacob Stonesifer (right) of Winchester, an employee of Sky View Tree Experts, uses muscle to pull two large limbs from a dead cherry tree toward a wood chipper parked on Handley Boulevard on Tuesday. The tree company is removing dead and dying trees on the Handley High School campus and pruning the healthy trees.
