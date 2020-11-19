DON’T LOG-IN YET! Read this Sign-Up Information first
A mix of clouds and sun. High around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 19, 2020 @ 4:49 am
Town of Berryville employee Brian Link and Public Works Foreman Ralph Elliott (right) admire their work after hanging one of a dozen illuminated Christmas wreaths along Main Street on Tuesday morning.
Town of Berryville employee Brian Link hangs a wreath along Main Street on Tuesday morning. It is one of a dozen electrified Christmas wreaths that line the street and add bright lights at night.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.