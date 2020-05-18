Friends Sarah Purdy (from left), Tori Johnson, Maggie Heishman and Madi Clark, all 18 of Winchester, enjoy dining outside during lunch at El Centro Classic Mexican Food & Drink on the Loudoun Street Mall Friday. Friday was the first day restaurants were allowed to open their outdoor seating areas since being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
