Colin Powell (left), a retired four-star general who served as Secretary of State from 2001-05, invited Viola Brown to his Mclean home on Sept. 20 in advance of her 109th birthday. Accompanying Brown are her daughter Vonceil Hill and nephew Andrew Roberts, who arranged the visit through a mutual friend.
(2) comments
Happy birthday Viola!!
Wow! Happy birthday Ms. Viola.
How does one purchase a copy of this cookbook?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.