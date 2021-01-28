ABOVE: John Handley High School Principal Shahrazad Kablan reads the inscription on the tomb of Judge John Handley in Mt. Hebron Cemetery Wednesday after four of her students placed a memorial wreath in honor of his birthday. It was the first time Kablan had visited the tomb. LEFT: John Handley High School Student Government Association officers Daliya El Abani (from left), a junior; Mikayla Balio, a junior; Sofia Posadas, a senior; and Nikolas Christen, a senior, place a wreath at the tomb. Handley died in 1895. The $250,000 he bequeathed to Winchester was managed by the Handley Board of Trustees and used to build Handley Library in 1913, Handley High School in 1923 and the Douglas School in 1927.
John Handley High School Student Government Association officers Daliya El Abani (from left), a junior; Mikayla Balio, a junior; Sofia Posadas, a senior; and Nikolas Christen, a senior, place a wreath at the tomb of Winchester benefactor and their school's namesake, Judge John Handley, on Wednesday in honor of his birthday. Handley was born on Jan. 27, 1835, in Enniscorthy, County Wexford, Ireland. He died in 1895. The $250,000 he bequeathed to Winchester was managed by the Handley Board of Trustees and used to build Handley Library in 1913, Handley High School in 1923 and the Douglas School in 1927.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
