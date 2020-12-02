Happy tree day

S&S Country Christmas tree sales owner Zach Smith of Frederick County (right) helps repeat customer Mike Smith of Winchester (no relation) carry the white pine Christmas tree he purchased to his truck Tuesday morning. Zach Smith has owned his tree lot for eight years and is currently located on Berryville Avenue in the Pharmhouse Shopping Center where Food Maxx and Harbor Freight Tools are located. All of the trees sold on the lot are Virginia grown.
