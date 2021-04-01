HARRISONBURG – Five months ago, Harrisonburg firefighters received their biggest test since a 1947 explosion in downtown killed 11 people.
On Oct. 17, a gas explosion rocked a strip mall on 30 Miller Circle, injuring five people.
Last week, the Harrisonburg Fire Department released an After Action Report, highlighting the agency’s strengths and learning opportunities from the incident.
Chief Matt Tobia said one of the key successes to the response was the actions by the first arriving engine.
At 8:29 a.m., multiple engines and rescue squads were dispatched to Urban Exchange, at 242 E. Water Street. Turns out, many 911 callers reported the wrong location of the explosion. Firefighters on Engine 28 noticed smoke and headed to the correct location. It arrived at 30 Miller Circle at 8:32 a.m. Battalion 4 upgraded the incident to a second alarm and mass casualty incident.
“They provided a very clear picture of other arriving firefighters,” Tobia said. “They were calm. They set the stage. That was huge.”
On Oct. 20, the fire department ruled the blast was caused by a natural gas explosion from a leak inside the building. However, they said they were unable to determine the exact location of the leak or what sparked the blast.
Another strength from that day, Tobia said, was the collaborative work from the department’s partner agencies: Augusta and Rockingham county fire and rescue departments along with Staunton and Waynesboro’s fire departments.
He said the city, over the years, has provided the manpower, tools and training to handle such a response appropriately.
Tobia also credited the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Centers for their work handling a tense situation throughout the day.
While there were plenty of successes from the day, Tobia said there were several challenges and learning opportunities.
The first challenge was when firefighters first arrived. The closest fire hydrant to the scene was blocked by debris. Tobia said firefighters were quick to adapt, finding the next closest water supply.
“It’s critical to have a Plan B, C and D ready,” Tobia said.
An additional challenge, he said, was having people from outside the area respond to the scene to help battle the blaze. He said at least two firefighters from outside the region arrived and attempted to help crews on scene.
He said firefighters quickly identified them and moved them to a staging area. He said the people meant no harm, but from an accountability perspective, it wasn’t acceptable to have random people roaming the scene.
Tobia also took himself to task, saying he initially should have communicated with law enforcement better at the beginning so they could have helped more efficiently.
Finally, he said, the fire department needs to do a better job educating businesses to make sure they check gas appliances and gas lines inside their buildings.
For years, he said, firefighters have preached that message to homeowners.
“I don’t know if we’ve explained that well to commercial building owners,” he said.
