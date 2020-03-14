HARRISONBURG — Harrisonburg has its first presumptive case of COVID-19.
Michael Parks, Harrisonburg’s director of communications, said the city was notified about the positive test around 5 p.m. Thursday.
The patient is a city resident in their 60s and is doing well in isolation, according to a press release from the Central Shenandoah Health District.
Sentara RMH Medical Center is treating the patient, according to its Twitter account.
“The situation with COVID-19 outbreak is rapidly changing, so it is not surprising that we are identifying a case in our area,” Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, said in the press release.
Two tests are required to confirm someone has the new coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease, according to Parks.
“The first test, if that comes back presumptive positive, they send off the second test to another facility, such as the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention],” Parks said.
According to the Central Shenandoah Health District, the patient first had upper-respiratory symptoms, which became pneumonia with a high fever over a few days.
Parks said protocols the city has been planning for weeks are now in effect.
“We move forward as this is a positive test in the community,” Parks said.
He said he could not yet share protocols for fire and police services.
“We can’t put too much information out about that right now, about how they handle calls if that is needed,” Parks said.
He said the city has also revoked mass outdoor social gathering permits, which are for events of 100 people or larger, until April. The city will also not grant any new permits until at least April 5, when the city has reassessed the situation.
Robert Parker, the public information officer for the western region of the Virginia Department of Health, said he was unable to offer more specifics about the Harrisonburg case in a Thursday night interview.
“It’s a rapidly evolving situation and there’s a lot we’re learning about this every day, more and more,” Parker said. “We’re encouraging people to monitor the development of [COVID-19] with us and continue to practice the precautions we can identify.”
Some of the ways VDH and the CDC have identified to reduce chances of contracting or transmitting the coronavirus include regularly washing hands, staying home if sick and sneezing into tissues.
“We’re trying to limit the spread and recommend the things that are most effective in doing that,” Parker said.
A representative of Sentara RMH could not be reached for comment Thursday.
According to The Associated Press, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, as the number of confirmed cases among Virginians grew to 17 and public school districts started to announce closures.
Northam advised all Virginians to avoid large gatherings “for the time being.” He said he was canceling all state conferences and large events for the next 30 days and urged local governments and private organizers to follow suit. He also announced new restrictions on travel for state workers.
“The situation is fluid, and it is changing rapidly,” Northam said at a press conference with other state officials and top lawmakers.
Older adults and those with serious chronic illnesses, such as heart and lung diseases and diabetes, are at higher risk for the virus, according to the CDC.
The government group recommends having supplies such as medication on hand, taking everyday precautions such as avoiding contact with the sick and wash hands regularly, avoid touching your face, and avoid crowds and non-essential travel.
CDC also advises residents of communities with COVID-19 cases to stay home as much as possible, a practice commonly referred to as social distancing.
Most of the patients with COVID-19 will have mild to moderate symptoms, according to the Central Shenandoah Health District.
However, more severe illnesses can arise from the virus, resulting in death, especially among at-risk populations of the chronically ill and older residents.
Symptoms appear inside two weeks of being exposed to a carrier of COVID-19, according to the CDC.
