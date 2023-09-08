Harrisonburg’s Captain Rod Pollard and Lieutenant Todd Miller were selected as the next HPD Deputy Chiefs. Capt. Pollard will fill the position of Deputy Chief of Support Services and Lt. Miller will fill the position of Deputy Chief of Operations.
Harrisonburg Police Department Chief Kelley Warner is promoting two members of her team to leadership positions in the department, after a national search, according to a news release from the city of Harrisonburg Police Department.
Pollard, who has been with HPD for 25 years, and Miller, who has 20 years of experience with HPD, were selected for the positions of deputy chief of support services and deputy chief of operations, respectively, according to the news release. Much like the Harrisonburg Fire Department, HPD will utilize two deputy chiefs to ensure focus on service delivery and preparing the department for Harrisonburg’s future.
The two were selected from an extensive pool of experienced leaders from across the country, ultimately standing out for their critical thinking skills, proven leadership abilities and their long dedication to the Harrisonburg community, said the news release.
“This was a very competitive process, but I’m not surprised our internal candidates rose to the top,” Warner said in the news release. “It’s an exciting time at HPD, we are gaining momentum with staffing due in part to our recent pay raises, and now with these two selected as our next Deputy Chiefs, our department will begin to roll up our sleeves and forge forward with new programing, new training and develop new strategies to better serve our community.”
Pollard currently serves as the operations bureau commander with HPD, having previously served as the criminal investigations division commander, SWAT commander, patrol operations division commander, special operations division commander and other leadership positions within the department. As the operations bureau commander, Pollard oversees the K9 unit, selective enforcement team, and four patrol squads that provide law enforcement services to the community such as geographical policing, making arrests, issuing citations and conducting criminal investigations, among other responsibilities, stated the news release.
Pollard is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Southern Police Institute Command Officer Development Course. He has worked in the area since first serving as a deputy sheriff at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office in 1994. He began several initiatives with HPD, including the Tactical Patrol Unit program, the Mental Illness Crisis Team and the Shop with a Cop event, and has served as a coordinator for the Restorative Justice program, among other leadership initiatives, according to the news release.
As the deputy chief of support services, he will be responsible for recruitment, hiring, testing, professional development, and training for the department, as well as overseeing numerous divisions — such as traffic, professional standards, and the community resources unit, among other responsibilities, said the news release.
“I am humbled beyond belief to have been selected for the position of Deputy Chief with HPD,” Pollard said in the news release. “I will work every day to fulfill the trust placed in me by my community and the women and men of this great organization that I have served for the past 25 years. I also want to thank the people who have supported, coached, and mentored me on this path of service. I will not forget what you have taught me.”
Miller currently serves as the criminal investigations division commander coordinating and overseeing multiple investigative resources at complex, critical and major criminal incidents, a role he has held since 2020. He also is the commander of the civil disturbance unit. In his 20 years with HPD, Miller had held positions as the patrol division commander, personnel development unit supervisor and squad supervisor, among other positions, starting his career with HPD in 2003 as a police officer, according to the news release.
Miller is a graduate of the National Criminal Justice Command College at the University of Virginia and the FBI Trilogy Series — including the Supervisory Leadership Institute, Command Leadership Institute and Executive Leadership Institute — among other professional development opportunities such as the Southern Police Institute. He also serves as a Department of Criminal Justice Services General Instructor, per the news release.
As the deputy chief of operations, he will be responsible for the patrol division and the major crimes, rush drug taskforce, internet crimes against children, special victims, crime analysis and bike patrol units, according to the news release.
“I’m excited,” Miller said in the news release. “This is a tremendous opportunity and I look forward to a challenging new role with the department.”
The two will step into their new positions in the fall.
