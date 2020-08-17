Having a grand time

DON’T LOG-IN YET! Read this Sign-Up Information first
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 83F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 18, 2020 @ 12:24 am
Penny Wright of Winchester helps her visiting granddaughter, Harper Bryant, 5, of Norfolk, find minnows to catch in their net as they visit Wilkins Lake in Jim Barnett Park Friday.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.