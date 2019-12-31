above: Handley High School graduate and George Mason University sophomore Casey Nelson, a thrower on the university’s women’s track team, practices the 20-pound weight throw at Handley’s shot put area while home on winter break recently. Nelson is staying sharp for her upcoming indoor track meet on Jan. 4. The weight throw is used at indoor meets instead of the hammer throw, which travels too far for indoor meets.
