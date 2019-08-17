Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet is a project of Families Reaching Out Group. Froggy’s Closet provides clothing, books, toys and more to foster children, children at risk and children in need.
We are located at 32 E. Piccadilly St. Hours for donations are: Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to: www.frog-kids.org or call 540-773-4192.
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army has volunteer opportunities at The Family Thrift Store and for daily meal service at the Emergency Homeless Shelter.
Donations are accepted at the Family Store on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations must be free of stains, rips, and tears. No older luggage accepted at this time. No cars seats or older cribs. Flat screen TV’s only are accepted. For donation information, call 540-662-4777 ext. 10. To volunteer, call Tracy Hines at 540-662-4777 ext. 21.
Volunteers needed in therapeutic riding
Blue Ridge Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship invites enthusiastic and caring individuals to become lesson volunteers for our 10-week fall session that begins Sept. 3. Must be at least 14 years of age. Equine experience required for the position of horse leader. For side-walkers, experience is preferred, but not required. Trainees attend orientation at 6 p.m. Aug. 21, and then one of several hands-on training sessions offered the next week at Almeda Farm at 749 Salem Church Road in Boyce. Contact brcthinc@hotmail.com or at 540-533-2777 to register or for more information.
Officers of Election needed for Frederick County
The Frederick County Voter Registration Department is looking for qualified people to serve as Officers of Election, a paid position, for the 2019 November General Election. If you are a registered voter in Virginia, can work all day on Tuesday, Nov. 5, can attend mandatory training, can work well with the public and fellow officers of election and setup and operate a computer, you have met all the requirements to serve the citizens of Frederick County. Call the Frederick County Voter Registration Office at 540-665-5660 or email at rich.venskoske@fcva.us
Officers of Election needed for Clarke County
The Clarke County Office of Elections needs qualified Virginia voters to serve as election officials. It is a rewarding way to participate in your government and help us to ensure a fair and well-organized voting process. Clarke County offers full day or half-day shifts (when available). Election officials receive compensation for attending mandatory training and working on Election Day. For more information, call 540-955-5168 or email us at vote@clarkecounty.gov.
Spay Today
It’s time to get your cat and dog spayed and neutered. Spay Today’s our area’s non-profit, reduced-priced spay and neuter clinic. Choose from many vets over a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can also be obtained at lower rates. Spay Today: https://spay-today.org or 304-728-8330.
