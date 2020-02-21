BERRYVILLE — As a person grows older, the more that he risks a debilitating injury, according to Clarke County Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty.
For that reason, Lichty is asking for $70,000 to provide high-risk retirement insurance to full-time firefighters and emergency medical services (EMS) personnel.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors is considering his request as part of budgeting for the new fiscal year that will start July 1.
Lichty said the insurance would be for 12 full-time employees working among the county’s three largely volunteer fire companies. They include five new full-timers recently hired through a $600,000 Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant, provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
It has been hard to recruit paid personnel in recent years, Lichty told the supervisors’ finance committee Thursday night, because the county doesn’t provide high-risk retirement insurance. Nearby localities — including Winchester, Frederick County and Loudoun County — provide it for firefighters and EMS workers, he said.
After the SAFER grant was received, “we struggled this year” to find five people willing to come to work for the county, Lichty said.
This hypothetical example that he provided committee members basically sums up firefighters’ concerns about the county not having high-risk insurance:
Employee X, 50, is a firefighter/emergency medical technician with 30 years of service to the county, having started at age 20. He is 17 years short of age 67, when he can claim Social Security benefits. He meets Virginia Retirement System (VRS) requirements for retiring without a reduction in benefits because he has reached the 25-year milestone. Concerned about rising health insurance costs, though, he plans to work another 5-10 years. As part of his job, he will continue to be expected — if necessary — to enter burning buildings, and cope with the extreme heat and exertion, that younger firefighters in better physical condition can better sustain.
High-risk insurance would enable firefighters to retire a few years earlier than they otherwise might because they would feel more comfortable financially, he said after the committee meeting. “The goal is to have them retire younger so we can bring on younger people,” he said.
Lichty emphasized that he isn’t against older firefighters. There are many who do their jobs well, he believes.
But for the most part, “firefighting is a younger man’s game,” Lichty said.
That is because of “the tolls that a fire and rescue job puts on a human body after a person has worked for 20 or 25 years,” he said.
“Their body is going to be a little more beat up than the average person’s,” both physically and mentally, he continued, and that could lead to long-term health complications.
The $70,000 is needed, Lichty told the committee, to buy 15 years’ worth of insurance benefits for four of the current full-timers to reflect their years of service to the county.
Tom Judge, the county’s joint administrative services director who oversees financial matters, said an actuarial study might reveal the cost of high-risk insurance to be as much as double what Lichty is requesting.
However, the committee is recommending that $75,000 be budgeted for the insurance.
The committee is comprised of Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett and Buckmarsh District Supervisor David Weiss, who is the board’s chairman. John Staelin, a former county supervisor, is allowed to take part in discussions and offer advice because of his financial expertise, officials have said.
