Historic White’s Ferry has ceased its ferry operations between Montgomery County, Maryland, and White’s Ferry Road in Loudoun County.
The ferry operation announced the decision Monday after a recent court ruling in Loudoun County concluded that no public landing exists on the Virginia shoreline at Whites Ferry Road and that the ferry is prohibited from landing in the Virginia location.
Virginia has declined to establish a public landing at that location, according to the ferry operator’s Facebook page.
Rockland Farm LLC was involved in the case with White's Ferry Inc. in the Circuit Court of Loudoun County.
Historic White’s Ferry is the last of 100 ferries that used to operate on the Potomac River, according to the town of Poolesville's website. The cars are carried by ferry along a wire cable across the Potomac.
